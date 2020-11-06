Valerie Stott



After an accomplished, well traveled and extraordinary life, Valerie Stott passed away at home on November 1, 2020 in the presence of her devoted husband, Bill. Valerie will long be remembered for her keen intelligence, her motivation to succeed, her sharp wit and her loyal friendship.



Born in Manchester, England in 1940, Valerie later challenged social norms by emigrating to Jamaica as a nurse-midwife and, subsequently, putting herself through law school in Miami. Valerie worked tirelessly at several law firms and, with her keen intelligence, achieved great success. The highlight of her legal career was being asked to join Northern Trust as a Senior Banking Attorney, where she was heavily relied upon to provide answers to a variety of legal questions from bankers throughout the state of Florida. Her ability to respond promptly and to appreciate the importance of customer relationships made her presence invaluable.



In 2000 Valerie and her husband, Bill Sedleckis, chose to move to the Indian River Club in Vero Beach to pursue their joint passions for the competition of golf and the fearless lure of travel to distant destinations. Valerie thoroughly embraced their new lifestyle and developed a reputation as a considerable golfer and an exceptionally loyal friend.



Valerie is survived by her husband, Bill Sedleckis, and her sister, Elaine Stott. No service is being planned at this time but Bill requests that Valerie be remembered in your thoughts and prayers.









