Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
Vera Sylvia Hypolite

Age 85, of Jensen Beach, FL, passed away on March 25, 2019. Mrs. Hypolite was born in Trinidad, West Indies.

She was an RN and a Red Cross volunteer for 50 years.

Survivors include her husband, Jeffers; her daughter, June Joseph; two granddaughters, Alexis and Sydnie; her brother Willis and niece Donna.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 with a service at 12:00 PM, at the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart.

Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 31, 2019
