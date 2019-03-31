|
Vera Sylvia Hypolite
Age 85, of Jensen Beach, FL, passed away on March 25, 2019. Mrs. Hypolite was born in Trinidad, West Indies.
She was an RN and a Red Cross volunteer for 50 years.
Survivors include her husband, Jeffers; her daughter, June Joseph; two granddaughters, Alexis and Sydnie; her brother Willis and niece Donna.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 with a service at 12:00 PM, at the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 31, 2019