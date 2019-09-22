|
Verna Chisholm
Vero Beach - Verna Chisholm, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She worked for many years at the Ocean Grille, both as a waitress and in the office. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Donald and son Bobby. She is survived by her children Sandi and Ron Brockert, Barry and Carolyn Chisholm, Susan and Allen Rogusky, Scott and Brenda Chisholm, Stephen and Myra Chisholm, Laurie and Ricky Kelly, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 22, 2019