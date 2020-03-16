|
Verna M. Michels
Stuart - Verna Campbell Michels passed away on March 14, 2020 after a brief illness In Stuart, FL.
Verna was born in New York City on December 31, 1934 to the late Vernon and Sarah Campbell. She met Howard R. Michels in Islip, NY and they were married on March 2, 1953. The family grew to six children and relocated to Stuart, FL in 1970. She often said that the greatest accomplishment of her life were her six children. Verna was a loving mother, devoted grandmother, and proud great grandmother.
Verna definitely had a love and compassion for helping animals big and small. She and her family had many pets throughout the years and Verna enjoyed caring for them. Verna had a true artistic talent and loved to knit, paint, and work with ceramics. Verna was the beloved matriarch of her large and growing family and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children: H. Robert Michels, (Elizabeth), Douglas C. Michels, Jeffrey S. Michels, Cynthia V. Gapen, (Douglas), Thomas R. Michels, (Jennifer), and Bruce A. Michels. Grandchildren: Lindsey Michels, (Kevin), Christopher Schroeder, (Cassandra), Ashley Michels, Katie Thompson (Keith), Shelby Michels, Bobbi Jo Michels, (Colby), Jakob Michels, Elizabeth and Sarah Michels. Great Grandchildren: Kensey, Lucas and Logan, and her sweet canine companion, Bitsy.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 17th at 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart. A Celebration of Life will begin Wednesday, March 18th, at 11:00 am. Internment will take place following the service at Fernhill Memorial Gardens in Stuart.
In honor of Verna's love for all of God's creatures, please be kind to animals and consider making a donation to your local Humane Society, ASPCA or adopt a pet.
Online condolences can be made atwww.dignitymemorial.com and www.karlofh.com
Arrangements entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Young & Prill Chapel
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020