Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Jones
Resources
1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vernon Dale Jones Obituary
Vernon Dale Jones

Vero Beach, FL

Mr. Vernon Dale Jones was born on September 12, 1958, in Vero Beach, Fl.; and died March 6, 2019, in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. He is survived by his father Jim W. Jones and stepmother Bonnie L. Jones of Palm City. He is also survived by his mother Diane R. Mayer of Stuart. Vernon was preceded in death by his grandfather, Carl Jones; and grandmother Ethel Jones; in addition to his grandmother Evelyn Cowan and grandfather Bob Cowan. He is survived by his brothers, Brad Jones, Jason Jones, and Austin Jones all from Palm City, Fla.; and his sister, Kathy Jones from Trenton, Florida. Vernon loved visiting family and friends, was an avid music collector and Miami Dolphins fan. Friends and family members may attend a Celebration of Life officiated by Minister Bruce Butler on Saturday 2:30 PM on March 23, 2019 at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Jones.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 15, 2019
