Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Vernon L. Blanch Obituary
Vernon L. Blanch

Fort Pierce - Vernon L. Blanch, 92, of Fort Pierce, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, FL. Vernon was born in Ballston Spa, NY to the late Willard and Minnie Williams Blanch. Vernon is preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris S. Blanch, and son, Jeffrey Blanch. He is survived by his 3 sons, Gary (Linda), Brian (Sheila), and Richard (Nancy) as well as 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and their family's. A gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, from 10:30 to 11:00 AM at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, 1950 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on July 30, 2019
