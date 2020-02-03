|
|
Vernon Powell Clem "Fats"
Waynesboro, PA - "Fats" Vernon Clem formerly of Thurmont, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, January 22nd. He was born November 10, 1936, the son of Raymond Clayton Clem and Edith Elizabeth Bidle. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Margaret (Fleagle).Vernon was predeceased by siblings, Hugh, Robert, Naomi (Adkins) and Shirley (Adkins); survived by Irene(Bob - deceased) Sobers, Madeline (Don) Harris and Loretta (Robert) Foote.
Vernon and Margaret had three children, Barbara (Michael) Ryan, Gerald(Lavina) Clem, Jeffery (Patricia) Clem. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Amanda (Cristopher) Hahn, Marissa, Jarin (Kristen) and Casey (J.P.) Burleigh; six great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Dallas, Cameron, Gatlin, Westyn and Brinley, and numerous nieces and nephews. After Vernon and Margaret married, they made a life and home for their family in Thurmont, Maryland. In 1985 they decided they had enough of the cold weather and headed to Florida. They settled in Port St. Lucie where he resided after Margaret's death until 2018 when he relocated to the Waynesboro, Pennsylvania area. Vernon served in the National Guard and was honorably discharged. He had a very successful life as a carpenter in the construction trade and was a much sought-after carpenter for private home owners to complete their remodel jobs. He spent his leisure time bowling three or four times a week which yielded many trophies he was proud of. He also loved surf fishing at the beach, whether it be in Ocean City, Maryland or in his newer Florida home.
Upon moving to Florida, he started using his skill as a BBQ Chef to cater charity cookout events for various good causes in and around Port St. Lucie. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, located at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. (U.S. 15 N), Frederick, Maryland. A reception will be held immediately thereafter.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in Vernon's name. To sign the online guestbook and leave condolences, please visit www.resthaven.us.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020