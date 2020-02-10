Resources
Palm Bay - Veronica Cullen Whelehan, 93, died in Palm Bay, FL on February 5th, 2020. Vera, as she was known to her family and friends, was a registered nurse who worked full-time while raising her 5 children. She was born in Dublin, Ireland and lived in Miami most of her life. Vera was known for her compassion for the sick, elderly, and children and for her devotion to her large family and love of her country of birth, Ireland. Vera is survived by her loving children, daughter Maureen (Paddy) Duffy, son Dermot, daughter Eileen (Rex) Alexander, son Kevin (Barbara), and son Rory (Kim); her cherished grandchildren, Chris, David, and Ryan Duffy, Todd and Brian Whelehan, Kate Alexander Galloway, Rosie Salmon, Kevin Whelehan, Jr., Alexandra Muzzarelli, and Colin, Mary Kate, and Elizabeth Whelehan; and by 16 treasured great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, David, baby daughter Siobhan, and sister, Noel Bowman. Her friend and companion, Tom McConnell, died 6 days before her. A funeral Mass and celebration of her life was held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Palm Bay. May Vera and her grieving family be sheltered in God's loving and merciful care.
