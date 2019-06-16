|
|
Vicki Wells
Stuart - Victoria Lynn Wells, 54, of Stuart, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019. Vicki graduated from MCHS where she was a member of the varsity swim team. She graduated from Florida State University. She taught in the Martin County Schools for 30 years. For over 25 years she was a lifeguard, swim instructor, and coach for Martin County Aquatics She is predeceased by her mother, Doris Bell Wells, and her father, Dick Wells. She is survived by her sister, Amy (Dana) Martin, three nieces - Hannah, Madeline, and Emma, and her step-mother, Blanche Wells. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, June 29th at 11 am at the "Dick Wells Training Facility" at Martin County High School, followed by a celebration at Charlie's Neighborhood Grill. Continuing his vision of fostering swimming for all, donations can be made to the Coach Dick Wells Memorial Fund- C/O The Community Foundation of Martin and St.Lucie County, 851 SE Monterey Commons Blvd., Stuart, FL 34996.
Published in the TC Palm on June 16, 2019