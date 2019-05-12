|
|
Victor B. Dacy
Stuart, FL
Victor Dacy, 89, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019. He was born on September 25, 1929, in Bethesda, Maryland and was the son of the late George and Betty (Atwood) Dacy. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Kamerer Dacy, and his two brothers, George and John Dacy. Victor moved to Coral Gables, FL when he was six years old and attended St Theresa Catholic School and Ponce de Leon High School. He attended the University of Florida for 2 years and then enlisted in the United States Army. After 4 years of service, he returned to the University of Florida where he received a B.S. degree in Agricultural Sciences. He married Joan Kamerer in 1956 and they had three daughters, Alice G. Dacy, Kathryn (Kate) E. Dacy, and Julie Dacy Crispin, who all survive him today. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Wade, and Kelly Crispin. Victor's career in the citrus industry took him all over the State of Florida. His smiling face and jovial stories will be remembered by those he encountered along the way. His love for sailing was profound and he was a long time member of Coral Reef Yacht Club in Coconut Grove, FL as well as a member of the Vero Beach Country Club in Vero Beach, FL. A memorial service will be celebrated in his honor on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home in Stuart, FL at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Library Access, Inc. 421 Platt St Daytona Beach, FL 32114 which is a volunteer organization for the Bureau of Braille and Talking Book Library.
Published in the TC Palm on May 12, 2019