1/1
Victor F. Nadaskay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor F. Nadaskay

Victor F. Nadaskay, of Brennity at Tradition, husband of Nianna Nadaskay passed away on September 25. Born in Torrington, Ct. in 1933, son of Victor S. and Josephine Nadaskay. He graduated from Suffield Academy and RPI, graduating in 1955. He was a pilot with the USAF, followed by 27 years at Pratt & Whitney in engineering and production management departments, and was a director of the American Eagle Credit Union while he resided in Manchester, Ct. Upon retirement he spent 21 years in Palm City at Martin Downs CC, and the last 10 years at the Brennity in Tradition. He is survived by two sons Vincent and Kris, and his wife Mary Alice and two granddaughters Amanda Schwork (Joseph) and Elissa Dunn (Ryan), and two great grandchildren. Arrangements are by Neptune Society. Memorial donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved