Victor F. Nadaskay



Victor F. Nadaskay, of Brennity at Tradition, husband of Nianna Nadaskay passed away on September 25. Born in Torrington, Ct. in 1933, son of Victor S. and Josephine Nadaskay. He graduated from Suffield Academy and RPI, graduating in 1955. He was a pilot with the USAF, followed by 27 years at Pratt & Whitney in engineering and production management departments, and was a director of the American Eagle Credit Union while he resided in Manchester, Ct. Upon retirement he spent 21 years in Palm City at Martin Downs CC, and the last 10 years at the Brennity in Tradition. He is survived by two sons Vincent and Kris, and his wife Mary Alice and two granddaughters Amanda Schwork (Joseph) and Elissa Dunn (Ryan), and two great grandchildren. Arrangements are by Neptune Society. Memorial donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice.









