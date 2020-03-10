|
|
Victor Joseph Ingenito
Vero Beach - Victor Joseph Ingenito, age 94, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away on Friday March 6, 2020. Victor was born April 21, 1925.
Victor is survived by his wife, Mary Ingenito; sons Michael Ingenito and Dennis Ingenito.
Victor served in the Army under the direction of General George S. Patton with the 2nd Army Division.
A Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Aycock Funeral Home, 6026 North US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34946. A Funeral Service will occur Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Helen Catholic Church, 2000 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960 with burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020