Victoria "Baba" Roma
Port St. Lucie - Victoria "Baba" Roma, 70, passed away on March 19, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Port St. Lucie, FL for 41 years. Vicky worked for the Martin County Library System for 33 years. She was preceded by her husband and soul mate of 31 years, Richard C. Roma, parents, Emma and Alexander Pawloski, sister, Veronica Murphy, and brother, Alexander Pawloski. Survivors include: daughter, Doreen Roma; daughter Jody Edwards and her husband James, grandchildren: Drew and Riley Edwards; Kyle, Paige and Alexandra Mandy, and niece Dawn Briell. There are no services planned at this time. For those wishing to send gifts of condolences, please consider a donation to Treasure Coast Hospice, www.treasurehealth.org. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory - Treasure Coast Chapel www.allcounty.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020