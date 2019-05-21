|
|
Vincent J. Colletti
Stuart, FL
Vincent J. Colletti, 94, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.
Vince as he was lovingly known as was born to Biagio and Domenica (nee Cirrito) Colletti in Bronx, NY. He graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in 1943 and attended classes at Manhattan College and City College in NYC.
He was the President of Vincent Colletti and Co., in New York City which did artisanal plastering and restoration as well as concrete work. He was commissioned to work on some well-known projects such as building the Belgian Village and the construction of a base for Michelangelo's sculpture Pieta at the 1964-65 World's Fair in Flushing, NY, and restoration ornamental work at Grand Central Station Terminal. A landmark project for Vince was the restoration of the Great Hall at Ellis Island which had a sentimental connection as it was where his father had entered the country.
He received numerous awards for service work including 50 years as Chairman of the Building Contractors Association of Westchester, Mid-Hudson region, President of the Plastering Contractor's Association of Greater New York, Board Member of the Building Trades Employees Association of New York City for 50 years and President of the National Bureau for Lath and Plaster in Washington, D.C.
Vince was an avid golfer for over 65 years. He was a member of Bonnie Briar Country Club in Larchmont, NY and Willoughby Country Club of Stuart, FL.
He served as an Aerial Gunman for 1943-1946 on a dive bomber in the U.S. Navy Air Force.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years Tamara Colletti of Stuart, FL. He will be lovingly remembered by his son Vincent Colletti (Anna) of Oneonta, NY; his daughter Vanessa Roth (Gerard) of Atlanta, GA; his sisters Joy Auferi of Stuart, FL and Jo DeMarco of Nanuet, NY and his four grandchildren Vincent and David Colletti and Evan and Ian Roth. He was predeceased by his sister Trudy Stancanelli of Stuart, FL.
Visitation and Vigil Prayer Service will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart Chapel, 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL with Monsignor James Moore conducting the evening prayer service at 6:30 pm and full U.S. Navy Military Honors will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 2100 SE Cove Road, Stuart, FL with Monsignor James Moore as celebrant.
A Rite of Committal will take place immediately following at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, 10941 Southern Blvd., Royal Palm Beach, FL.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visitingwww.Martin-Funeral.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 21, 2019