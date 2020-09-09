Vincent James Pupplo



James - Vincent Pupplo, loving husband, was predeceased by his devoted spouse Peggy, nee Margaret Hillery.



He also outlived his four siblings and his youngest daughter, Peggy Kolbenheyer. He is survived by his four remaining children, Mary Bedell, Evelyn Pupplo-Cody, Terry Ann Jennings and Vincent Pupplo Jr. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.



He grew up in Flushing, Queens, New York. He attended St Mary's Grammar School where he was an excellent student, a member of the marching band, where he played the fife and the glockenspiel. He was also an altar boy. He attended Bishop Loughlin High School in Brooklyn.



As a child he raised canaries and pigeons. He was a pin setter in the local bowling alley; he ran the concession in Kissina Park. He joined the US Navy as soon as he was old enough and he served in Key West, FL, as an Airographer. After the Navy, he worked for his father remodeling houses. He then worked for a construction company involved with the building of the UN building in New York City.



His job title there was computer. He then became a New York City Police Officer. After that, he became a firefighter for FDNY. During his career in the New York City Fire Department, he rose through the ranks to Battalion Chief. He retired in 1976. During his lifetime, there were many times when he held down two or three jobs at a time in order to support his growing family.



He always had many different interests. As a young man, he was involved in many sports including football, baseball, and basketball; he was an amazing bowler and a talented golfer. He loved playing chess, duplicate bridge and cards with his friends. He played the guitar; his music of choice was classical Spanish guitar music. He became so proficient that he taught guitar lessons for many years.



He had a boat that he used mainly for fishing. He was an avid reader and loved video games when they became available.



Upon retiring, he and his wife moved to Laurel, a hamlet on the north shore of Long Island. They eventually moved to Hampton Bays. Once he retired, his interests expanded to include gardening; not only did he do beautiful landscaping, he also grew a wonderful vegetable garden, plus strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries. He fished and golfed several times a week, in addition to his other avocations.



Peggy and Vinny enjoyed their retirement fully for many years. When it became evident that they could no longer care for themselves appropriately in their home, they moved to Allegro, an independent living facility in Stuart, FL. Peggy lasted only a few years after they moved to Florida. After her passing, Vinny lived in several different assisted living facilities. Sadly, he eventually required the care of a memory support facility. He lived in the memory support unit for two and a half years. Vinny died on Saturday, September 5, 2020.



He was a staunch supporter of the Catholic Church. There will be a viewing at Martin Funeral Home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4 PM to 6 PM. A mass of christian burial will be held at St Martin De Porres Catholic Church in Jensen Beach, FL, on Friday September 11, 2020 at 11 AM.



The mass will be lived streamed via You Tube. Information can be obtained from St Martin De Porres Church website.h









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store