Vincent J. Montuoro
Vero Beach - Vincent Joseph Montuoro, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach, FL at 9:00 a.m. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial/Interment will be at Crestlawn Cemetery in Vero Beach, Florida. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home in Vero Beach, Florida and Kenneth W. Poe Funeral and Cremation Service of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Vince was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Mary Montuoro on May 31st, 1924. He went to high school at Frankford High School in Philadelphia and graduated in 1941. He joined the Army serving in the Army Air Corp division in Europe during WWII. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sargent in December 1945.
On June 12, 1948 Vince married Connie Uliano. She was his longtime love and together they began their life and family.
Keeping with his love of aviation he started working at Wings Field in Philadelphia as a FAA certified aviation mechanic. He also joined the Air National Guard of Pennsylvania. His reserve unit was activated in April 1951 when Vince served during the Korean war in the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant aircraft maintenance officer. He was honorably discharged from the Korean war in July of 1952 and continued to serve in the Pennsylvania Air National Guard until being honorably discharged in May of 1955 at the rank of 1st Lieutenant.
Vince then joined Brantley Helicopter Corporation in Frederick, Oklahoma where he worked for 11 years becoming Executive Vice President. After Brantley he joined Piper Aircraft in 1966 in Vero Beach, Florida where he worked until his retirement in 1989. Vince advanced at Piper to become the General Manager of the Vero Beach plant and later was promoted to become Senior Vice President which included plant operations in Vero Beach Fl., and Santa Maria, California.
While in Vero Beach Florida, Vince was active in community service. He was a lay minister at Saint Helen's Catholic Church for over 20 years. After retirement he became a member of St. John of the Cross Catholic Church. He was also appointed to the board of directors of Indian River Citrus Bank in addition to serving on the Vero Beach Planning Commission. Vince also served on the board of trustees for Indian River Memorial Hospital. He was later recognized by the community for his years of service.
Vince served his country honorably as well as his community. He was successful in business and well accomplished.
What was most important to Vince was his family. He was devoted and supportive of his beautiful wife Connie over the 71 years they were married. No love is stronger than the love they shared.
As a father, Vince was always there for his five children. He was their light showing them the way along life's challenges. His faith guided them and gave them their moral compass to live by. All five children became successful in life, living their lives the way any Father would be proud of.
Vincent Joseph Montuoro is preceded in death by his Father, Joseph, his Mother, Mary DiAntonio, and Brother, Louis Montuoro.
Vincent is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 71 years Connie Montuoro, of Charlotte, North Carolina and his five children: Jim (Ginger) Montuoro, Carol (Fincher)Jarrell, Vince Jr. (Eva) Montuoro, Bob (Lisa) Montuoro, Mary K. (Frank)McAbee. He leaves 5 grandchildren: Christy Montuoro Donnelly, Gina (Matt) Hounam, Nick Montuoro, Emily (John) Calhoun, Todd Montuoro. He also had 5 great-grandchildren. Savanah Donnelly, Tyler Donnelly, Jackson Hounam, Jameson Hounam and Caroline Calhoun.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. Online guestbooks are available on the web sites of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral and Cremation Service www.KennethPoeServices.com and Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory www.LowtherFuneral Home.com
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 9, 2019