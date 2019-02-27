Services
Vincent Whalen
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Vincent Whalen
Vincent Leo Whalen


Whalen, Vincent Leo, 89, of Hobe Sound passed away

February 11, 2019. Survived by this beloved wife, Katie. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34997. Inurnment will take place on Sunday, at 1:00 pm March 3, 2019 at Fernhill Memorial Gardens, 1501 S Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL 34994.
