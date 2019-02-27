|
|
Vincent Leo Whalen
Hobe Sound, FL
Whalen, Vincent Leo, 89, of Hobe Sound passed away
February 11, 2019. Survived by this beloved wife, Katie. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel, 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34997. Inurnment will take place on Sunday, at 1:00 pm March 3, 2019 at Fernhill Memorial Gardens, 1501 S Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL 34994.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 27, 2019