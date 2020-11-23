Vincent M. Kropiewnicki, 92, of Elmwood Park & Port St. Lucie passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020. Born in Dickson City, Pennsylvania, he has resided in Elmwood Park for over 60 years. He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Army Air Corps. He worked for Phillips Precision in Elmwood Park for many years before retiring. In his retirement he worked for the Bergen County Parks Department at the Overpeck Golf Course in Teaneck.



Beloved husband of the late Lola (nee Tesi), loving father of Jane Kropiewnicki and Diane Baumgartner (husband Gregg), dear brother of John Kropiewnicki (wife Romaine) and Helen Dozack, loving companion of Gloria Dabal, and dear uncle of many loving nieces and nephews.



A memorial mass was held at St. Anne's R.C. Church in Fair Lawn on Friday October 16th, 2020 at Noon. Interment of cremains at Calvary Cemetery, Paterson.









