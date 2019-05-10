|
Vincent Rick
Vero Beach, FL
Vincent Rick, 74, of Vero Beach, passed away peacefully at home on March 7, 2019, from cancer, with his family by his side. Vince was born to the late Edward and Esther Rick on July 19, 1944, in Buffalo, NY.
Vince is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandy; his son Vinny (Kim) of New Hampshire; daughters Patricia (Nathan) Peterson of Kentucky and Julie (Todd) Biron of Vero Beach; siblings Bernie (Blanche), Mike (Marge), Mary Weiss, Leo (Anneliese), Joe, Tony (Babs), Tommy (Francine), Anne (Steve) Ohanessian, Gussie (Paul) Stefano, Donna Black and Jimmy (Judy); grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Terry McKenna.
Vince spent two years in the Army, mostly at Ft. Devans, Mass.
He joined the Vero Beach Veterans and enjoyed the camaraderie. He was on the board as a Trustee and later Chaplain. He enjoyed cooking Saturday steaks for many years and then Friday burgers and fish. He liked being in the Color Guard for the VBV. He attended meetings of the IRC Veterans Council. Vince also enjoyed VBV activities, especially Karaoke.
There will be a memorial for Vince on Memorial Day, May 27th, at the Vero Beach Veterans, 2500 15th Avenue at 1:00pm.
Published in the TC Palm on May 10, 2019