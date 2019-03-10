|
|
Violet Mozelle Lord
Jensen Beach, FL
IN MEMORY OF
VIOLET MOZELLE LORD
Violet Mozelle Lord, of Jensen Beach, passed away March 6, at the age of 82.
Born March 10, 1936, in the panhandle of West Virginia, she moved to Tampa at the age of 12. In Tampa, she attended Plant High School and met Robert "Bobby" Lord. They married when she was 19 and he was 21, and immediately moved to Springfield, Missouri, where Bobby regularly performed from 1955 until 1960 on the Ozark Jubilee, a live ABC television show.
In 1960 they moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she championed many wonderful causes and was crowned Mrs. Tennessee in 1966, while Bobby was a member of the Grand Ole Opry with his own syndicated television show, The Bobby Lord Show.
In 1970, they relocated to Stuart, where they enjoyed much success in real estate sales and development and later, insurance brokerage, and raised their family. Mozelle and Bobby contributed to the community in many ways, often supporting the performing arts. They were instrumental in early fundraising efforts to save a derelict Lyric Theater. The Treasure Coast was home.
Mozelle was an accomplished songwriter, with many songs recorded by various recording artists in the 1960s. She was a painter and artist, composing prized decorative artwork. She lived a unique, fascinating life and accomplished much.
But above all else, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She nurtured, encouraged and loved unconditionally. Mozelle and Bobby were married 53 years at the time of his death, as much in love at the end as they were in the beginning. Mozelle earned the deep love and affection of her children and their spouses with love and support in all things, never meddling but always there if needed. She was a loving daughter who provided for her parents' needs in every way. She was an only child who adopted her husband's brothers, John and Steve Lord, as if they were her own. They were close throughout her life. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the light of her life, and she is revered by them. Through her love and support, she enriched the lives of extended family and many others who she treated as family.
She would want to thank the physicians, nurses and other caregivers who provided her with compassionate and skilled care in life's later years.
With love and thanks to the community and our many friends,
Rob and Bethany Lord (son and daughter-in-law)
Sarah and John Williams (daughter and son-in-law)
Cabot and Annie Lord (son and daughter-in-law)
John Lord and family (brother-in-law)
Steve and Patsy Lord (brother and sister-in-law)
Nicole Fogarty (Patrick), John Robert Williams, Cabot Lord II, Katie Lord, Olivia Lord-Henry (Joseph), Zachary Williams, Allie Lord Evgeniou (Andy), Katie Diaz (Mario), Kelly Williams Cramer (Colin), Erin Williams - (grandchildren)
Tristan Williams, Margaret Fogarty, Robert Henry, Jackson Henry - (great grandchildren)
There will be a visitation from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Forest Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 2001 S.W. Murphy Rd., Palm City, FL. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Tropical Farms Baptist Church, 1555 S.W. Kanner Hwy., Stuart, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 10, 2019