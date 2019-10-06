Services
Violet Pierce Reynolds


1928 - 2019
Violet Pierce Reynolds Obituary
Violet Pierce Reynolds

Vero Beach - Violet Pierce Reynolds of Vero Beach, Florida died on October 2, 2019 at the age of 90.

She was the daughter of George Latt and Lavinia (Burns) Pierce of Wake County, NC and wife of George Arthur Reynolds, who predeceased her.

She attended Flora McDonald College for two years and graduated from Duke University in 1950 with a degree in nursing. She resided with her husband in Rochester, NY for 33 years and later in Gainesville, GA, and Fort Myers, FL. She leaves a daughter, Elizabeth Moye (H. Allen Moye); son, George Arthur Reynolds (Catherine Fletcher Reynolds); granddaughter, Emily Moye (Alan Laird); grandson, George Arthur Reynolds; great-grandsons, Will, Charlie, and Julian.

The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 6, 2019
