Violet Slone
1921 - 2019
Stuart, FL - Violet Slone passed away at her home at age 97. She was born Sept. 19, 1921 to the late George and Charlotte (Knadler) McCorkle of Chillicothe, Ohio. Violet was the widow of David Slone (Red) and survived by her sister Vera McCorkle in Chillicothe Ohio and children, Stephan Slone, Saundra Efaw, Charlotte Wethington, Patricia Bond, James Slone, Deborah McNulty, Dianne Owen, Patricia Purdy. She has 28 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren & 15 great great grandchildren.
Violet was predeceased by 8 siblings; two sons, Dan and Rick Slone; grandson, Matthew Rundell and great great granddaughter, Isabella Slone.
Violet loved baking all the children Christmas cookies and Pistachio cake for their birthdays. She also loved bingo and listening to country gospel music. Violet Loved her family and friends.
Service will be held at her home Saturday July 27th at 1:00 PM 4906 S.E. Horseshoe Pt. Rd. Stuart, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on July 24, 2019