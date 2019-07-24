Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
her home
4906 S.E. Horseshoe Pt. Rd.
Stuart, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Slone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Slone


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Slone Obituary
Violet Slone

1921 - 2019

Stuart, FL - Violet Slone passed away at her home at age 97. She was born Sept. 19, 1921 to the late George and Charlotte (Knadler) McCorkle of Chillicothe, Ohio. Violet was the widow of David Slone (Red) and survived by her sister Vera McCorkle in Chillicothe Ohio and children, Stephan Slone, Saundra Efaw, Charlotte Wethington, Patricia Bond, James Slone, Deborah McNulty, Dianne Owen, Patricia Purdy. She has 28 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren & 15 great great grandchildren.

Violet was predeceased by 8 siblings; two sons, Dan and Rick Slone; grandson, Matthew Rundell and great great granddaughter, Isabella Slone.

Violet loved baking all the children Christmas cookies and Pistachio cake for their birthdays. She also loved bingo and listening to country gospel music. Violet Loved her family and friends.

Service will be held at her home Saturday July 27th at 1:00 PM 4906 S.E. Horseshoe Pt. Rd. Stuart, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now