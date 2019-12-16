|
|
Virginia Burnett
Virginia Anne (Burt) Burnett, lovingly known as Ginny, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019, at the age of 87.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, on October 21, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Clarence and Dorothy (Stevenson) Burt.
Ginny was raised in Philadelphia, and from age 14 spent her summers in Ocean City, NJ, with her lifelong friend Betty Lou Rheiner. She attended West Philadelphia High School where she first met her future husband, Jack Burnett in 1947, who was a lifeguard with the Ocean City Beach Patrol. Ginny went on to attend Drexel University for two years.
She married her lifeguard Jack in August 1953, and became a first-time mom in 1954, when her first son John Jr. (Jay) was born. She and Jack had four sons in all: Jay (m. Jennifer), Andrew (m. Linda), Gregg (m. Nancy) and Peter (m. Sally). Raising these boys to be men was Ginny's greatest joy, and she excelled at it throughout her entire life.
Jack worked for IBM in the early years of their marriage. After uprooting the family every two or three years, as was company policy back then, they eventually moved to North Wilton, CT, where they lived for five years. Ginny made many lifelong friends there and honed her gardening skills as a member of the Wilton Garden Club. She also worked as a volunteer for the annual "Minks to Sinks" tent sale in town. In 1972, Jack left IBM and moved the family to Long Beach Island, NJ. Together, Jack and Ginny ran Ager Realty in Brant Beach, after purchasing the business from the Agers in 1973. They shared a lifelong love of antiques, and for a period of time, Ginny bought and sold antiques from their home. These were happy times, and the family flourished in their cherished seaside home. Family ski trips were a winter staple, and often included friends. Ginny was always friendly and welcoming, opening her heart and home to many over the years.
After selling the real estate business, Ginny and Jack remained on the island until 1996, when they relocated to Stuart, FL. They remained socially active, and Ginny ran the Yacht and Country Club Bridge Club with her usual aplomb. She was a joyful and dedicated lifelong Christian Scientist, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ginny was predeceased by her sister Joan Clark and best friend Betty Lou Rheiner. She leaves behind her beloved Jack, her husband of 66 years; and along with her four sons and their wives, she leaves behind six grandchildren: Sam (m. Lauren), Jake, Hallie, and Harrison (Jay); Jamieson (Gregg); and Anna (Peter), all of whom she dearly loved.
As per her wishes a celebration of Ginny's life will be announced in January 2020.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019