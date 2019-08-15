|
Virginia Casten (Hatch) Myers
Vero Beach - Virginia Casten (Hatch) Myers, known as "Ginny" to her friends and family, was a long time resident of Vero Beach, Florida. She died peacefully at the age of 95 and was predeceased by her husband, Donald S. Myers.
Born in Buffalo, New York to Louis and Emily Millring Casten, she had three, now deceased, siblings: John, Emily, and Mary. In 1941, she won the title of Miss Buffalo, which included a victory trip to New York City, before starting college at the University of Buffalo, SUNY. After earning degrees in art and teaching, Ginny taught in the Buffalo public school system.
In 1949,Ginny married the late Chauncey R. Hatch Jr., and they had four daughters together. After the sale of McKaig Hatch Drop Forge Company of Buffalo N.Y., the family trained and showed American saddlebred horses. In the mid 1960's, they moved from Buffalo to Vero Beach, Florida. Later in life, Ginny met and married the late Donald S. Myers of Vero Beach, Florida and East Dennis, Massachusetts. They lived in the Bent Pine community and enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, dancing, and golfing together.
Ginny was a championship swimmer, golfer, tennis player, and horsewoman. She was a painter and sculptor and remained a successful investor in the stock market, continuing to trade online until health challenges intervened in her 90's. There were few problems she could not solve once she put her mind to them. She was a member of the local Daughters of the American Revolution, Vero Beach Country Club, Bent Pine Golf Club, Vero Beach Bridge Club, and the former Riomar Yacht Club, and a former member of the Buffalo Athletic Club and Eastward Ho.
Ginny was a loving mother to her four surviving daughters, Sherrie (Hatch) Hale of Vero Beach, Florida, Laurie Hatch of Hollywood, Florida, Bonnie Hatch Weston of Jupiter, Florida, and Hollie (Hatch) Lindauer of Portland, Oregon, and her seven grandchildren, Brian C. Hale, Hollie Hale, Michael Zingler, Matthew Zingler, David Weston, Richard Weston and Christina Weston Oshan and her many great grandchildren including Bradley Hale, Cutler Hale, Lily Hale, Nathan Hale, Conner Weston, Colton Weston, Tinsley Weston, James Weston, and Jaxson Oshan. Virginia is also survived by her step children with Donald Myers, Barbara Kappauf, Patricia Casby, and Roger Myers and their extended families.
Elegant, strong, smart, talented, capable, thoughtful, unflappable, independent, never to be underestimated and always a lot of fun, Ginny will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family wishes to express gratitude to so many who provided care and good cheer to our mother.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The VNA Hospice Foundation, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 15, 2019