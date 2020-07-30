Virginia Kay McCamish
Port St. Lucie - God touched the world with the gift of new life on June 3, 1959 from St. Mary's Hospital in Streator, IL, with the birth of a young lady named Virginia Kay. Born of her mother and father of happy memory, Stella Mae and Joseph Soberri, Virginia would be nicknamed 'Ginger', a name that stuck since childhood and aptly fit her bubbly personality.
Ginger grew up in Wenona, IL, as the youngest of three siblings, her older brother James and her sister Julie. She had a fun and humble upbringing in a working family primarily of Germanic and Polish heritage. Her father Joseph was a carpenter and her mother Stella was a dedicated stay-at-home mom. She attended Wenona's Public School, participated in gymnastics and played the clarinet in her high school's marching band, and graduated in the class of 1977. Ginger was a proud member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wenona and loved singing with her classmates in the St. Mary's Singers. By this early stage in life her Gingerly personality was already in clear evidence: her big love for God, her family and friends, our great nation and caring for others. She also loved animals as God's creatures (her son would come to call her "Ginger of Assisi"). Virginia enjoyed baking fantastic cakes and cookies (if she didn't eat all of the cookie dough). She also loved all things '80s, liked watching scary movies, and religiously watched those dreadful daytime soap operas.
Marrying Brian Eugene Campbell of Princeton, IL, in February of 1979 at St. Mary's Church Wenona, she moved out of her parents' home and began a new family life. In September of 1980 she gave birth to her only child, Brian Bert Campbell. By the early '80s, her caring spirit led her to study nursing at Illinois Valley Community College while simultaneously working long shifts and raising Brian in the midst of tough financial times.
In February of 1987, at the age of 27, she witnessed the death of her mother Stella Mae, who was only 60 years old. Virginia, being a unique woman of spiritual premonition, believed that she too would pass away like her mother at a similar age.
In late October of 1987, Virginia moved to the sunny town of Naples, FL, with her husband, son, and in-laws to begin a new chapter. Continuing with her nursing studies she would become an LPN in 1988 and an RN in 1993, graduating from Edison Community College of Naples/Ft. Myers. From 1988 til 2013 she worked for several years at Naples Community Hospital and a few other agencies. In that time, she experienced some difficult personal setbacks with a divorce in 1994 and a brief marriage from '94 to '96 (hence the change in her last name). She also had several setbacks with her health, particularly with some serious cardiac and pulmonary issues in 2011. Despite all of her setbacks, Virginia was a true fighter and always pulled through. Over the past two decades, she chose to remain single and dedicate herself in the way that we all know her best: caring for others and loving her faith, family, friends, her work...and animals.
Her son Brian, the pride of her life, was ordained a Catholic Priest for the Diocese of Palm Beach in 2009. In 2014, Ginger decided to sell her home in Naples, relocating to Port St. Lucie, FL, where she would be closer to him. Since January of 2015, she proudly worked alongside her beloved co-workers in the Endoscopy department of Cleveland Clinic Martin Memorial Hospital, in Stuart, FL. Working tirelessly, Ginger often got sick because of her pre-existing medical conditions; in late June of 2020, she contracted COVID-19, most likely as a result of working in the hospital setting. All of us know how frightening this virus has been and the immense damage it has caused throughout the world. Indeed, our medical staff are true heroes. Virginia carries their torch brightly lit.
On June 25th, she checked herself into the Tradition Cleveland Clinic Martin Memorial Hospital when she could no longer care for herself at home due to her deteriorating condition. During her hospital stay, she valiantly fought the virus and, in fact, tested negative for the virus on July 22! She was such a fighter. Unfortunately, the virus had already caused enormous damage to her heart and lungs. Hundreds, possibly thousands, of people from all over the world were praying for her recovery and rooting for her. But on Sunday evening, July 26th, it became clear that her body was failing and her son was contacted by her medical team. Fr. Brian and a long time family friend, Fr. Jeremiah Payne of St. Joseph's Church, Palm Bay, came to give his mother, Virginia Kay, her Last Rites. Praying with her for a few hours, holding her hand until her final breath, God heard all of our prayers and chose to answer them in a way we did not originally hope for. Instead, God chose to relieve her of pain and sorrow forever. At the young age of 61, at 1:15am on July 27th, her heart gave away as the Prayer of the Litany to the Sacred Heart of Jesus was being prayed aloud. She stopped fighting and went to God who received her heart into His own. We thank God for the amazing gift of her life and love here on earth and we hope to be with her one day again in eternity. She is greatly missed and loved.
Virginia is survived by her son, Fr. Brian Campbell of Vero Beach, FL, her brother James Soberri of Ottawa, IL, her sister Julie Yocum of Chillicothe, IL, her beloved family, friends, co-workers and her 'handsome boy,' Mr. Leo the Cat.
Virginia's Wake and Funeral Mass will be presided by her son, Fr. Brian B. Campbell, Tuesday August 4, 2020 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 7550 26th Street, Vero Beach, FL. 32966. The wake service will be at St. John's from 2-4:30pm, immediate followed by the Funeral Mass at 5pm. The Rite of Christian Burial will take place 11am, Thursday August 6, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach, FL. All services will be broadcasted live from St. John of the Cross Catholic Church and Office Facebook page for those who are unable to attend. Donations and flowers may be sent in memory of Virginia to St. John of the Cross Catholic Church in Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
.