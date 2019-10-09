|
|
Dr. Virginia M Tennyson
Ft. Pierce - Dr. Virginia M Tennyson, affectionately known as Nonnie, of Ft. Pierce, Florida, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was 95 years old. Virginia was born on June 20, 1924 in East Orange, NJ; she was the daughter of Francis Ignatius and Eugenia Tennyson II. Virginia grew up in Washington DC under the care of her Uncle Alfred L Tennyson.
Virginia received her Baccalaureate from Penn State University in 1944. She went to work for Betty Crocker where she became a culinary expert. During this same period, she met a sailor named Frank J. Wrubleski. A romance ensued and they became engaged. Unfortunately, the engagement was broken off in the early 1950s due to academic schedules and separation. About 7 years ago, 60 some years later, fate reunited Frank (Ski) and Virginia and they became great friends with still a touch of romance present.
She received her Masters and PHDs in Anatomy and Cellular Biology from Columbia University in 1954. Virginia worked as a tenured research professor at Columbia until her retirement in 2001. She was one of the first woman professors at Columbia University. Her many accomplishments include research into Parkinson's disease and other neurological disorders. During her career, she was invited by medical academia to give lectures on her research in many foreign countries and throughout the United States. Virginia retired and settled in Ft. Pierce, FL in 2001.
One of Virginia's priorities in life was being educated, and to this end she inspired lovingly supported all of her grandnieces and grandnephews in their quests for higher education. Another of Virginia's love's, was travel and adventure. She would do things like take her nieces to Paris and Rome or take her nephews skiing in the Rocky Mountains.
Virginia is preceded in death by her brother Francis Ignatius Tennyson III and her sister Maryjeanne Elizabeth Tennyson Manville. She is survived by nephews: Thomas Edward Tennyson of San Diego, CA, Raymond Ernest Tennyson of Broomfield, CO, Edgar Manville Jr., of Murphy, NC, Nelson John Tennyson of Centennial, CO, and nieces: Ellen (Manville) Sinyard, of Leslie, GA, and Eileen (Manville) Beam, of Murphy, NC.
As per Virginia's wishes, she was cremated and her ashes were spread in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Ft. Pierce, FL. She was an amazing lady. Her place in Medical Science is assured and she will be sorely missed by those of us who knew and loved her.
If you ever go on a ship or a boat or just down to the beach, say "Hi Nonnie",
She will be there.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 9, 2019