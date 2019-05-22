Resources
Virginia R. DiTroia

Port St. Lucie, FL

Virginia passed away at home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was with her family, surrounded by love. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank and her mother Esther. Virginia leaves behind her 4 beloved children, Gerard, Vincent, Diane and Francine. Also, "Gin-Gin"will be missed by many dear friends, relatives, 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and her furry companions.

Virginia's career as a Registered Nurse for over 45 yrs includes; the University of Bpt., Bpt. Hospital and Avco Lycoming in Connecticut, and Fort Pierce Jai-Alai.

The DiTroia family will continue to carry on her traditional Italian recipes to keep her memory alive.

Please join us in celebrating "Gins" life at 5:30 pm on Friday, May 24th, with a mass and dinner to follow @ St. Julian of Norwich, 911 Sunrise Blvd., FT. Pierce, FL. 34950
Published in the TC Palm from May 22 to May 23, 2019
