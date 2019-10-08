|
W. Peter Williams
- - 1929-2019
Wallace Peter Williams, born February 5, 1929, passed away on October 5, 2019. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Fulton Williams and Wallace Williams Jr., his loving wife of 61 years, Sarah (Sally) Burba Williams, his sister Susan Williams Wilemon and his brother Stephan Jeffers Williams. Survivors include his children Andrew (Robin) Williams, Timothy (Julianne) Williams, and Rebecca (Curt) Weiffenbach, grandchildren Drew (Katie) Williams, Mark (Emily) Williams, Ted (Lindsey) Williams, Peter (Greer) Williams, Ben (Ali) Williams, Sarah Weiffenbach, Eric Weiffenbach and Carl "Dutch" (Samantha) Weiffenbach, Great Grandchildren Maggie, Andrew, Betsy, Watt, Slane, Nolan, Marie, Gardner, Georgia, Baylor and Luci, brother David Williams and many nieces and nephews. Peter was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School and Cornell University where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and Red Key honorary society. He served as a First Lieutenant in the field artillery of the United States Army in Korea. His career was in the financial services industry, first as a partner with McDonald and Co., and then as a Senior Vice President and Director of The Chicago Corporation. He is a member and former vestry member of St. Albans Episcopal Church, member and past President of the Golf Club in New Albany, Ohio, and member and past President of Bent Pine Golf Club in Vero Beach, Florida. Peter was an enthusiastic gardener, as can be witnessed by his devotion to the rejuvenation of the St. Albans Memorial Garden and he was an accomplished pianist who could make a room come alive when he sat at his piano. Peter will always be known as a wonderful provider for his family and friends. The family cordially invites friends to a memorial service celebrating his life to be held on Friday October 11, at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 333 S. Drexel Ave. at 11am with the Reverend J. Devin Rodgers and the Reverend Mark Williams officiating. The family has kindly requested that instead of floral arrangements, your memorials be directed to St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Bexley, Ohio 43209 or the First Community Village Foundation, 1800 Riverside Dr., Columbus, OH 43212. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share special memories and condolences for Peter and his family.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019