Walter H. Dozier, Jr.
Vero Beach - Walter H. Dozier, age 74, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 following a long illness. He was born July 2, 1945 in Portland, Maine.
He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Dozier, Sr., and mother, Geraldine Malena. Walt is survived by Abby Dozier, who was his wife of forty five years; adopted son, Nicholas Willis; brother, Ronald Dozier (Becky) of Michigan; brother in law, Jack Goldman of Orlando; niece, Sarah Stemple of Texas and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Walt was a modest and exceptional person with many talents. Walt graduated valedictorian of Bay County High School in Panama City, FL. He served in the United States Air Force & was stationed in Teola, Italy in air defense. He was fluent in Italian & Spanish & had a gift for language. He graduated from the University of Miami with honors with degrees in journalism and economics.
Walt had a long career as a journalist in Miami and a second career as a real estate appraiser, he was owner of Walt Dozier Appraisals in Miami & Vero Beach, FL. Walt was the author of the mystery thriller, "Red Ibis" based on a terrorist nightmare. Walt lived in many exotic places in his life. He spent two years in Greenland working for NORAD, and many years in Italy in the Military and as a civilian.
He was greatly loved & will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 13 to Feb. 19, 2020