Walter J. Ludwig



Stuart - Walter J. Ludwig of Stuart, FL passed into eternal life on Sunday, August 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 89.



Walt was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He graduated from NYU with a degree in Civil Engineering. After graduating, he met the love of his life, Connie at a church dance. They married soon after and moved to Long Island, where they raised 3 children. Walt's first job was at Republic Aviation. A few years later he started what would be a 30 year career as an engineer at Grumman Aerospace in Bethpage, NY. Walt was a lifelong Catholic and active in his church community as a Knight of Columbus, Eucharistic Minister, and serving in the soup kitchen. He was also active in his community at Conquistador where he served as president of the golf league, president of the Homeowner's Association and loved to participate in social events.



He loved golf, tennis and the outdoors. He was generous, kind, humble, and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by many.



Walt joins his son Gerard, his parents, Walter and Genevieve, and his brother Richard in the heavenly realm. He is survived by his wife Constance, his children Maryann Morris (Kirk), Walter F. Ludwig (Beth), and Diane Gallagher (Chuck), 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren (with 2 more on the way.)



Well done, good and faithful servant. We will love you always.









