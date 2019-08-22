|
Dr. Walter J. Scott
Vero Beach - Dr. Walter J. Scott of Smithfield, R.I., and Vero Beach, FL, who was a pioneer in the field of rehabilitation and sports medicine in Rhode Island, as well as the former executive vice president of Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I., Chief Executive Officer of Orlando General Hospital in Orlando, FL, and chairman of the Board of Trustees of Cranston General Hospital in Cranston, R.I. passed away on Sunday August 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carole (Bolas) Scott; his loving sons Christopher Scott, and his wife Brenda, of Feeding Hills, MA, and Jeffrey Scott, and his wife Jessica, of North Smithfield; his adored grandchildren, Jillian, Katelyn, Benjamin, John and Lucy; his brother Dr. Richard Scott, and sisters, Dr. Diana Beattie, Nancy Weaver, Martha Scott, Elizabeth Duliban and the Rev. Patricia Zifcak; and several nieces and nephews, and godchildren who he loved dearly. His deep connection to faith led him to serve in numerous capacities at both Christ Church Lincoln and Christ Church Vero Beach. In Lincoln, he served as the Senior Warden, and as a member of the vestry, on search committees, and as a chalice bearer and lay reader. In Vero Beach, he was an active member of the altar guild. A memorial service for Walter for all his Vero Beach family and friends will be held at a later date at Christ Church, Vero Beach. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Walter's memory to Christ Church, P.O. Box 245, Lincoln, R.I. 02865 or www.christchurchlincoln.org /giving, would be appreciated. For complete obituary and online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, R.I.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 22, 2019