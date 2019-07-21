|
Walter John Lazar
Vero Beach - Born on June 15, 1937 Walter John Lazar avid artist and foodie passed away on July 14,2019 at 82 years of age.He is survived by his wife Andrea Lazar, his sons Walter J. Lazar, Steve Lazar ,Christopher Lazar ,his sister JoAnne Zupancic ,brother Bob Lazar, sister-in law Linda Lazar and nephews, Eddie, Bob, Jason and Arron. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and by the Romeos. In lieu of flowers please donate your time or dollars to the VNA/Hospice House Vero Beach, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on July 21, 2019