Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
947 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 231-0220
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Lazar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter John Lazar


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter John Lazar Obituary
Walter John Lazar

Vero Beach - Born on June 15, 1937 Walter John Lazar avid artist and foodie passed away on July 14,2019 at 82 years of age.He is survived by his wife Andrea Lazar, his sons Walter J. Lazar, Steve Lazar ,Christopher Lazar ,his sister JoAnne Zupancic ,brother Bob Lazar, sister-in law Linda Lazar and nephews, Eddie, Bob, Jason and Arron. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and by the Romeos. In lieu of flowers please donate your time or dollars to the VNA/Hospice House Vero Beach, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now