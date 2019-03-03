Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Isles of Vero Beach
Walter Osmun, Jr.

Vero Beach, FL

Walter Osmun, Jr., age 99, passed away February 24, 2019. Walter was a survivor of Pearl Harbor, having served in the United States Army. He and his companion of 35 years, Sue Garrett, traveled the U.S. in their motorhome; living 40 years in Vero Beach. Survivors along with Sue, include his 2 sons, Richard Osmun and Eric Osmun; granddaughter, Kelly Osmun and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., March 8, 2019 at Isles of Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 3, 2019
