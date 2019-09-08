Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
The Grace Place
1550 SE Salerno Road,
Stuart, FL
View Map
Wanda J. McIntosh Obituary
Wanda J. McIntosh

Palm City - Wanda J. McIntosh, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving children. Wanda was born in Shelby, North Carolina.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter Tracey (Leonard) Wilcox; son David W. (Stacy) McIntosh and their children Sophie, Landyn, George and Chandler; daughter Nicole McIntosh and her children Paul, David and Griffin; daughter Amy Moore and her children Mac and Liam; sister Carolyn Kling; brother Kenny Scism, and countless friends. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband David J. McIntosh, her grandson Abram Wilcox, and her parents Kenneth Scism and Eloise Hammett.

A Celebration of Life for Wanda will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Grace Place, 1550 SE Salerno Road, Stuart, FL. Arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.martin-funeral.com. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dog's and Cat's Forever in Port St. Lucie, FL at www.dogsandcatsforever.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 8, 2019
