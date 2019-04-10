|
|
Wayne D. Lyford
Fort Pierce, FL
Wayne D. Lyford, 74, passed away on March 8th 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Brockton, MA, he lived most of his adult life in Brattleboro, VT and worked at Brattleboro Union Junior/Senior High School for 30 years.
An avid gardener, practical joker and coin collector, Wayne was beloved by those that knew him. He enjoyed having cocktails and telling funny stories; his sense of humor and laugh will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Mary R. Lyford of Fort Pierce, FL, and his children: Scott Lyford of Vernon, VT, Stephanie Hall of Keene, NH, his four step-children and 13 grandchildren, all of whom he adored.
A private memorial service will take place in the Summer. Memorial donations are appreciated and can be made to David's House in Lebanon, NH in his honor.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 10, 2019