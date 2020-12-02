1/1
Wayne Dale Joseph Barrow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Dale Joseph Barrow

Stuart - WAYNE DALE JOSEPH BARROW died unexpectedly on December 1, 2020.

He was born in Potsdam, New York on February 14, 1939, and grew up and was educated in Osterville and Boston, Massachusetts. Wayne served in the United States Navy and was aboard the recovery ship for Commander Alan Shepard, the first American in space.

He had lived in Martin County since 1971 and worked at Pratt & Whitney as a gauge analyst for twenty-five years. Previously he worked for Grumman in Bethpage, Long Island, New York and at the J F Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Florida, on the Apollo program, which successfully landed American astronauts on the moon and returned them safely to earth.

He was a member of Treasure Coast Aero-Modelers and enjoyed playing golf at Miles Grant.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joan H. Barrow; daughters Wendy Jane Barrow of Stuart and Michelle Barrow Lennig (Daryl) of Port St. Lucie; stepdaughter Elizabeth Beckley Clark (John) of Columbus, Ohio; stepsons William W. Beckley (Linda) of Brackney, Pennsylvania, Reverend Brent James Beckley (Lari) of Delray Beach, Florida; and his brother Daniel Flynn of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. He was affectionately known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren: Morganne, Paige and Sarah Lennnig, as well as Allison, Megan, Shannon and Ethan Beckley.

He was predeceased by his brother Alfred Barrow, his sister Mary Towns and his grandson P.J. Beckley.

Burial will be at the South Florida National Military Cemetery at the convenience of the Family. Those who wish may make contributions to House of Hope, 2484 SE Bonita Street, Stuart, FL 34997.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aycock Funeral Home - Young & Prill Chapel
6801 SE FEDERAL HWY
Stuart, FL 34997
7722239300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aycock Funeral Home - Young & Prill Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved