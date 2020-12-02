Wayne Dale Joseph BarrowStuart - WAYNE DALE JOSEPH BARROW died unexpectedly on December 1, 2020.He was born in Potsdam, New York on February 14, 1939, and grew up and was educated in Osterville and Boston, Massachusetts. Wayne served in the United States Navy and was aboard the recovery ship for Commander Alan Shepard, the first American in space.He had lived in Martin County since 1971 and worked at Pratt & Whitney as a gauge analyst for twenty-five years. Previously he worked for Grumman in Bethpage, Long Island, New York and at the J F Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Florida, on the Apollo program, which successfully landed American astronauts on the moon and returned them safely to earth.He was a member of Treasure Coast Aero-Modelers and enjoyed playing golf at Miles Grant.He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Joan H. Barrow; daughters Wendy Jane Barrow of Stuart and Michelle Barrow Lennig (Daryl) of Port St. Lucie; stepdaughter Elizabeth Beckley Clark (John) of Columbus, Ohio; stepsons William W. Beckley (Linda) of Brackney, Pennsylvania, Reverend Brent James Beckley (Lari) of Delray Beach, Florida; and his brother Daniel Flynn of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. He was affectionately known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren: Morganne, Paige and Sarah Lennnig, as well as Allison, Megan, Shannon and Ethan Beckley.He was predeceased by his brother Alfred Barrow, his sister Mary Towns and his grandson P.J. Beckley.Burial will be at the South Florida National Military Cemetery at the convenience of the Family. Those who wish may make contributions to House of Hope, 2484 SE Bonita Street, Stuart, FL 34997.