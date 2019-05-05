|
|
Wayne L. Laflamme
Fort Pierce, FL
Wayne L. Laflamme, 74, passed away peacefully April 26, 2019 having been tenderly cared for by Treasure Coast Hospice of Fort Pierce, FL. He served his country in the U.S. Army becominga Master Sargentwhile in Vietnam. Upon his return stateside he became a Federal employee of the U.S. Postal service retiring after 30 years to Vero Beach, FL and then to SLCCV in Fort Pierce. Wayne enjoyed golf, sports, crossword puzzles, trivia, and creating designer words in scrabble. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie (Maden) Laflamme and Leo Laflamme. He is survived by cousins Debra Ramey Paulus (Jim), Doris Latinsky(Eric), Charles Maden, his dear friend Kathy Searl along with many cousins and friends. His earthly remains will be accorded cremation and returned to his birth state, New Hampshire. Donations may be made to Treasure Coast Hospice of Fort Pierce. Condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 5, 2019