Dr. Wayne O. Smith Obituary
Vero Beach - Dr. Wayne O. Smith, 93, of Vero Beach, passed away Friday, March 6. He was born to the late Charles and Margery on November 15, 1926 in Elyria, OH. He was a graduate of Princeton University. He was a test pilot in the U.S. Navy. As a Lieutenant-Commander, he left active duty and flew with the reserves for many years. During that time, he completed his doctorate in endodontics at Case Western University. He retired from his practice of 50 years in 2002. He is survived by his wife, Lorrie, of 34 years. Wayne is survived by his children Courtney (David); Bradford (Tracey); Whitney (David); Kent and stepchildren Tracey (Raymond); Darrin; Brad (Jope). He is survived by his thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 27 at Cox-Gifford-Seawinds, with visitation at 11AM and service at 12PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to VNA Hospice House. Please see coxgiffordseawinds.com for a more extensive obituary.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
