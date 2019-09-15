Services
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Laurie Anne's residence
Wayne W. Brown


1927 - 2019
Wayne W. Brown Obituary
Wayne W. Brown

Stuart - Brown, Wayne W of Stuart, FL. Born in Philadelphia, PA on June 16, 1927, passed away peacefully, September 10, 2019.

Wayne was a graduate of Pennsylvania University. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Wayne was a film editor and author.

Wayne was predeceased by his wife, Carol. He is survived by his daughter Laurie Anne and her husband Jacob Toback. He is also survived by his step-sons, Andy Jones, Evan Jones and Charles Jones and also survived by 8 grandchildren.

Family will have a Gathering and Service on Monday, September 16th at 5:00 pm at Laurie Anne's residence.

Arrangements by Aycock Funeral Home, 772-287-1717.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 15, 2019
