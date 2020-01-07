|
Wilfred J. Mackie, Jr.
Vero Beach - Wilfred J. Mackie, Jr., 93, of Vero Beach, FL and Westport Island, ME, known as "Bill" or "Billy" to friends and family, passed away peacefully December 27th, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida, after a brief illness.
Bill was raised in Holbrook, MA, the second child and oldest son of Wilfred Sr. and Annie (Arsenault). While in high school, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps and was selected for pilot training. He graduated from high school on D-Day and was sent to an accelerated engineering program at the University of Maine at Orono, then deployed to Europe shortly after VE Day, serving in post-war Germany and France. After discharge, he returned to the University of Maine on the GI Bill, graduating with a B.S. in Engineering Physics, then returned to service with the US Army for several years during the Korean conflict.
After discharge from the military, Bill worked near New York City and met the love of his life, Anne (Boyce). They married and, after a brief detour to upstate New York, they moved to Andover, MA, her hometown, where they lived until retirement. During a 40+ year aerospace career, Bill worked on a variety of programs at Avco Corporation, Draper Labs and GTE, including the Apollo Program Space Range at (then) Cape Canaveral, FL. It was on assignment to Cape Canaveral in the early 1960s that they first visited the town of Vero Beach, and later chose to move there after retirement.
Bill was predeceased by Anne, his loving wife of 57 years, as well as older sister Helen and brother Wade. He is survived by his children Christopher, Brian (Beverly) of Haverhill, MA and Anne (Mark); two grandchildren, Katie and Brian Jr.; sister Marie and brother James Alan as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.
Bill enjoyed summering in Maine with relatives and friends and valued the close friendships he and Anne developed over many years in Vero Beach. Bill's integrity, kindness, devotion to family, quiet wit, love of laughter, and longwinded storytelling will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Even the storytelling. The family would like to thank both relatives and friends for their love, kindness and support throughout the years.
There will be no immediate memorial service. A memorial service and interment will be held next summer in Maine. The family suggests that anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may contact VNA of the Treasure Coast, in Vero Beach, FL or Helping Hands of Westport Island, ME.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020