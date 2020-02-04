|
William A. Burbaum (Bill)
Port St. Lucie - William A. Burbaum (Bill), age 82, of Port Saint Lucie, FL, passed away suddenly on February 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Rosemary Holloway Burbaum of Port Saint, Lucie, FL (children, Tracy Holloway Laird of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Jeff Holloway of Jupiter, FL); his sons, Scott A. Burbaum of Jupiter, FL, and William V. Burbaum of Hobe Sound, FL; his daughter, Kimberly A. Moretz; his son-in-law, Robert A. Moretz; his grandsons, Gavin A. Moretz and Collin A. Moretz, all of Jupiter, FL; his sister, Kay McNaney (Denny) of Hamburg, NY, and his brother, Jonathan Burbaum of San Diego, CA.
The son of the late William Allen and Ruth Harbert Burbaum of Riviera Beach, FL, Bill was born on March 16, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, and later relocated to Olean, NY. He attended Olean High School and St. Bonaventure University (Journalism).
A memorial gathering will be held at Aycock Funeral Home at Tradition in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020