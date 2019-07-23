Services
Resources
More Obituaries for William Reoch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. Reoch


1929 - 2019
William A. Reoch Obituary
William A. Reoch

Wells, ME - William A. Reoch died peacefully on July 19, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a six year journey with dementia. He was 89 years old.

Bill was born in Newark, NJ on October 15, 1929 to Ella Jenking Reoch and Alexander Reoch. At the time of his death, he resided in Wells, ME.

Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gertrude R. Reoch; son, Scott Reoch of Westbrook, and daughter, Ginger Reoch of Gorham; grandchildren, Owen Reoch, and Genevieve Reoch of Bloomfield, NJ; nephews, Bill Reoch, John Reoch, Steve Reoch, Mark Reoch, and Joseph Youmans. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Margaret Youmans; and brother, Jack Reoch.

Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. Private family ceremonies will be held at Arundel Cemetery and off the coast of Kennebunkport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit William's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells, ME 04090.

www.bibbermemorial.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 23, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
