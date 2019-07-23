|
William A. Reoch
Wells, ME - William A. Reoch died peacefully on July 19, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a six year journey with dementia. He was 89 years old.
Bill was born in Newark, NJ on October 15, 1929 to Ella Jenking Reoch and Alexander Reoch. At the time of his death, he resided in Wells, ME.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gertrude R. Reoch; son, Scott Reoch of Westbrook, and daughter, Ginger Reoch of Gorham; grandchildren, Owen Reoch, and Genevieve Reoch of Bloomfield, NJ; nephews, Bill Reoch, John Reoch, Steve Reoch, Mark Reoch, and Joseph Youmans. He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Margaret Youmans; and brother, Jack Reoch.
Relatives and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. Private family ceremonies will be held at Arundel Cemetery and off the coast of Kennebunkport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
