William Allen Quiggle
Stuart - William Allen Quiggle, age 84 of Stuart Florida passed away peacefully at home on April 16 2020. He was under the care of Hospice of the Treasure Coast. He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Lois Quiggle, his three sons, Paul, David, and Daniel, 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Still living are three sisters, Nancy Morrison, Sally Brook, Beverly Eldridge, and one brother, Roger Quiggle, as well as numerous brothers and sister-in laws.
Bill's family was of upmost importance to him in life. Lois and Bill were such a loving and devoted couple, an extraordinary example of what marriage should be. He will be remembered and cherished for being a good and faithful husband, father and provider.
Among his accomplishments were working for Pratt and Whitney as an engineer for 30 years. Coming in second as his greatest loves were his faithful canine companions, playing games on the computer, and taking trips to Walmart for forbidden "treats." In his retirement, he built many happy memories RV ing around the country with his beloved wife, the director.
He was a gentle man, forthright and honest in speech, and how he chose to live his life. In the end of his long life, he faced a difficult, prolonged illness with courage, faith and hope.
He leaves behind tender and teaching moments that will live on in the hearts of those who loved him dearly. We will miss him terribly but find peace in the knowledge that he abides in the shadow of the Almighty.
A graveside service was held at Fernhill Memorial Gardens for immediate family on April 20, 2020 with Reverend Lorraine Wells officiating.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020