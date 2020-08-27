Bud and I joined four other pilots for a new hire pilot class at Southern Air Ways on June 4th, 1973. The last class hired for over four years. Seniority is so important and the top three in our class all had a date of birth within 3 weeks of each other. We did a lot of training together as we were one number apart on the seniority list. My favorite was DC-9 up-grade training to be a Captain in 1986. Bud was loved by all who flew with him and knew him. RIP Bud and may God Bless Bud's family. Rick Toucey



Rick Toucey

Coworker