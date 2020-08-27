1/1
William Austin Leithiser Jr.
1943 - 2020
William Austin Leithiser, Jr.

Town of Orchid, FL - Major William Austin Leithiser Jr., affectionately known as "Bud", 77, died peacefully in Melbourne, FL, on August 20, 2020. Bud was born on May 1, 1943 in Havre de Grace, MD to William and Mildred Grace Leithiser. He was a member and lived at Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club in Vero Beach, FL.

After graduating in 1966 from the University of Miami, where he was a member Sigma Nu fraternity, Bud joined the United States Air Force. A few years later, he was assigned to the Air Force Flight Training class of 69-05 in Lubbock, TX-a dream come true. His first assignment was as a FAC pilot with the 28th Regiment, 9th ROK Infantry Division in Vietnam based out of Nha Trang, Cam Ranh Bay and Put Hiep. Upon returning from Vietnam, Bud was stationed at Moody Air Force Base, Valdosta, Georgia as Class Commander and flight instructor for T-37s. He was discharged with full honors in 1973, but continued to serve his country in the Air Force Reserves until 1986. In acknowledgement of his service he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and two Air Medals, along with numerous honorable recognitions. When anyone thanked Bud for his military service, he would always reply, "It was my privilege and honor to serve. I am blessed to be an American."

In 1973, Bud joined Southern Airways in Atlanta, GA as a pilot flying DC-9s, eventually retiring after two mergers with Republic and Northwest Airlines, as Captain.

Bud was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He married his college sweetheart, Loraine Ciccarello in Miami, FL in 1965. A natural athlete and outdoor enthusiast, he loved running, football, deep sea fishing, golf, boating, scuba diving and snow skiing.

In Bud's final hours, he was surrounded by his devoted, loving wife, his dearly loved daughter, and his guardian angel, Kellroy Gordon-true friend, protector and caregiver. Bud left this earth with his heart filled with the most wonderful gifts anyone can give a friend or family member: time shared, love, support and fun memories.

Bud is survived by his adoring wife, Loraine C. Leithiser; daughter, Nicole L. Rader (John Rader); two beautiful grandchildren, Max and Olivia Rader; sister, Diane Kerbin (Bill Kerbin); niece, Dr. Laura Kerbin (Rick Matthews); and nephew, William Kerbin (Karen Kerbin); sister-in-law, Joyce Addison; nephews, Michael O'Brien (Jody O'Brien), Dr. Thomas O'Brien (Sally O'Brien); and grand-nephews, William O'Brien and Michael O'Brien Jr.

A private family mass will be held at St Sebastian Catholic Church officiated by Father John Morrissey. Major Leithiser will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Funeral arrangements are provided by the Strunk Funeral Homes and Crematory, Vero Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (Tunnel2Towers.org) in honor of Major William A. Leithiser Jr.

With a twinkle in his eyes and a smile on his face, Bud flew into the arms of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He will live in the hearts of his family and friends forever.

You may sign a guestbook on-line at www.strunkfuneralhome.com










Published in TC Palm from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory- Vero Beach
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Memories & Condolences
August 28, 2020
Rest in Peace, Bud! Great pilot and such a gentleman! Enjoyed flying with him many years while with Southern and Republic.
Ouida (OJ) Thornton
Coworker
August 27, 2020
Bud and I joined four other pilots for a new hire pilot class at Southern Air Ways on June 4th, 1973. The last class hired for over four years. Seniority is so important and the top three in our class all had a date of birth within 3 weeks of each other. We did a lot of training together as we were one number apart on the seniority list. My favorite was DC-9 up-grade training to be a Captain in 1986. Bud was loved by all who flew with him and knew him. RIP Bud and may God Bless Bud's family. Rick Toucey
Rick Toucey
Coworker
