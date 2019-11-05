|
William Bass Hunter
Vero Beach - Mr. William Bass Hunter, 83 of Vero Beach, died November 3, 2019 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach.
William was born in Taylor County, FL and lived in Vero Beach for 61 years coming from Chiefland, FL.
He was a mechanic for Indian River Exchange Packers for 60 plus years.
William was a member of King's Baptist Church, Vero Beach, FL.
Survivors include wife of 61 years, Betty Hunter of Vero Beach; daughter and her husband, Loma and Bud Spencer of Vero Beach; son and his wife, Bill and Terri Hunter of Ballinger, TX; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and a large extended family.
Memorial contributions may be made to King's Baptist Church, 3235 58th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32966 in memory of William Bass Hunter.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Frank Ellis officiating. Interment will follow in Winter Beach Cemetery, Winter Beach, FL.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019