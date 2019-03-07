Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
2330 SE Mariposa Ave
Port St. Lucie, FL
William C. Dwyer Obituary
William C. Dwyer

Jensen Beach, FL

Dr. William C. Dwyer (Doc) of Jensen Beach, FL passed peacefully away surrounded by family on March 4th, 2019. He was the devoted husband of K. Ann Dwyer with whom he shared 60 wonderful years of marriage. He is preceded in death by his older brother John (Jack) Dwyer (deceased), and sisters Joan Fetzer (deceased), and survived by Diane (Toogie) Handlos.



Born in Grand Junction Colorado on September 11, 1930, he was the son of the late John W. and Mary E. (Gallagher) Dwyer. He served his country as a medic in the US Navy, graduated from Regis College in 1958, and entered medical school, graduating from the University of Colorado in 1962. He trained as an anesthesiologist at St. Joseph's Hospital then joined the staff at Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY, the final 9 years of his career was at A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital in Fulton, NY. He retired in 1998.

He leaves his wife, four daughters and their husbands and two sons and their wives, along with fourteen grandchildren who carry forward his love of life. Father to: Kathryn (Peter) Fitzgerald, Portola Valley CA, Joanie (Gregory) Scott, Birmingham, AL., Mary (Paul) DeLorenzo, Wenham, MA.; Nancy (Thomas) Cerniglio, Louisville, KY.; William J. (Renee) Dwyer, Skaneateles, NY; and Michael W. (Connie) Weiss-Dwyer, Seattle, WA. Grandfather to Michael & Shannon Fitzgerald, Matthew & Ryan Scott, Audrey, Jack, Julia & Nathan DeLorenzo, Jared, Anya & Raina Cerniglia, Meghan & Liz Dwyer, and Lyric Weiss. He was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, doctor, humorist, poet and sage.



A mass in honor of Bill will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 10 AM Holy Family Catholic Church 2330 SE Mariposa Ave, Port St. Lucie, Florida.



In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial to Treasure Health Hospice; https://treasurehealth.org/ways-to-give/donate/



We will carry Doc in our hearts, hear his advice and guidance in our heads and a smile will appear when we recall his quick wit, sense of humor and genuine warmth.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019
