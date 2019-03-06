|
|
William C. Kunnath
Age 85, of Port Saint Lucie, FL, passed away on February 28, 2019. He will be sadly missed by all those who love him. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home, 2001 SW Murphy Rd. Palm City Florida from 5-8 P.M. Services for William will be held at the funeral home on Saturday morning March 9,2019 at 10:30 A.M. with committal services to immediately follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed online at. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 6, 2019