William C. Mundt
1956 - 2020
William C. Mundt

Indiantown -

May 15, 1956 -

August 10, 2020

William (Bill) C Mundt, 64, of Indiantown, FL passed in peace on August 10, 2020. Bill will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Bill was born in Indianapolis, IN to Ray and Ruth Mundt on May 15, 1956.

Bill was larger than life, he had a radiant and infectious personality that would light up a room. He loved to entertain and thrived on being the life of the party. He was very handy and could fix anything. He enjoyed fishing, watching movies, shooting, tinkering, and spending time with family, as they were the center of his world. Bill always had a huge heart for animals and so there was never a shortage of animals in his home, most recently his beloved dogs Corky and Bosco. Bill was also an active member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Indiantown, FL.

Bill was preceded in death by his loving parents Ray and Ruth Mundt, His sister Mary, his Brother Scott, and his niece Cortney. He is survived and remembered by his children William Mundt Jr (Mary), and Raymond "Chris" Mundt (Kasey), his former wife Diane, 4 grandsons (Austin, Noah, Matthew and Liam) and his Brother Robert Mundt (Jennifer). He is also survived by his Nieces Kadie and Erin, his nephew Jack (Jennifer), and his grandnieces and nephews.

A memorial service for immediate family will be held at Forest Hills Palm City Chapel, Palm City, FL WilliamC.MundtIndiantownwww.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com




Published in TC Palm from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
