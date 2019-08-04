Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
Stuart - William Charles Cook ("Bill") passed away on July 24th, 2019 quietly in his home. Bill was a devoted husband to Mary Catherine Cook ("Cathy") and loving father to 2 sons, Christopher and Michael Cook. Bill grew up in Bridgeport Connecticut, and received his Bachelors degree from the University of Connecticut. After college, he enlisted in the US Navy then moved to California with his newly beloved wife. In 1986, Bill and Cathy moved to Stuart, Florida where he continued sales of tropical clothing, and raised his family for the remainder of his life. Known to his friends as "Big Kahuna", he will always be remembered for his love of family, food, and baseball. The celebration of life will be held at Forest Hill Memorial Park in Palm City on August 10th at 1:00PM - 2001 SW Murphy Rd, Palm City FL 34990.
