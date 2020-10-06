William Edward Northup



William Edward Northup, local artist, retired US Navy and United Airlines pilot, aged 89, died peacefully on October 1st, 2020 in Palm City, FL. "Bill" was born on June 16, 1931 in Alexandria Bay, NY to Lloyd and Phyllis Northup. Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane Elizabeth (née Mance) Northup of Palm City; children Terri Northup, Dail Earl, Nisa Fisher, Kathi Sanford, Lizzie Mari, William J. Northup, and Maggie Northup, 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. US Navy Lt. Commander Northup, retired, of Fighter Squadron VFA-81, also leaves a legacy to American aviation art. Aycock Funeral Home is handling the cremation. Bill will be interred in his family plot at the Barnes Settlement Cemetery following 'A Celebration of Life' service to be held in the Thousand Islands, NY, at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store